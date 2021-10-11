Seven hospitalised following road crash in Kericho

Seven people were injured on Monday after a bus veered off the road and overturned in Kericho County.

The driver of the bus belonging to Mbukinya Transport Company, which was headed to Kisumu from Nairobi, lost control at Siret area along the Londiani-Muhoroni Highway.

The bus turned upside down upon landing in a ditch in the afternoon incident.

"The victims were taken to Londiani and Kipkelion sub-county hospitals where they are undergoing treatment while others have since been released" said Mr Silas Gichunge, the Kericho County Police Commander.

The injured were rushed to hospital by motorists who came across the accident scene, before police arrived and took charge of the situation.

It's not clear how many of the injured passengers have been released from hospital.

Several other passengers were stranded at the scene with personal effects strewn all over the road.

The highway has claimed several lives lately with the latest being a week ago when five people died after a salon car rammed into a lorry.