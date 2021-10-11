Seven hospitalised following road crash in Kericho

accident

The bus turned upside down upon landing in a ditch in the afternoon incident.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Fotosearch

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Seven people were injured on Monday after a bus veered off the road and overturned in Kericho County.

