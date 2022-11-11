Requiem mass for ex-athlete Kiprugut to be held on Friday

A requiem mass will be held for veteran athlete Wilson Kiprugut Chumo in Kericho on Friday.

A programme released on Thursday evening by the planning committee shows that the body will be moved from the Siloam Hospital mortuary at midday ahead of the service to be held at Immanuel Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Kericho town.

In the evening, a similar service will be held at Chebocho AGC church in Kipchebor village, near the fallen athlete's rural home.

The body will thereafter be moved to his home for an overnight stay ahead of a funeral service and burial on Saturday.

The service will be conducted at the Kipsigis Girls High School playgrounds, which is close to the family home.

Kiprugut will be laid to rest next to the grave of his wife Ruth, who died on July 20, 2020.

Kiprugut developed breathing complications on Tuesday last week at his home and was rushed to Siloam Hospital, where he died at around 1.30pm.

"We are expecting Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jackson Tuwei to lead the dignitaries who will attend the send-off on Saturday," said Japeth Kemei, the AK Kericho branch chairman.

Officials from the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) are also expected at the ceremony for the legend who died aged 84.

Kiprugut made history as the first Kenyan athlete to win a medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics Games, bagging a bronze in 800 metres.

He died before several promises to rename the Kericho Green Stadium in his honour could be fulfilled.