Policeman arrested for shooting, injuring university student in Kericho

An Administration Police (AP) police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a university student in Kericho following an altercation with the driver of the vehicle in which the student was travelling in on Thursday.

The officer, who was driving a private vehicle that hit the Toyota Probox car, is said to have aimed at the driver with his gun.

The Multimedia University student was travelling from Nakuru to his rural home in Barsiele village, Kipkelion East.

According to police records, the Nairobi-based officer is attached to the SGB unit- an elite squad that guards VIPs.

It is alleged that the officer, who was driving a Toyota saloon car, drew a pistol after the driver of the Toyota Probox car asked him why he had rammed into his car.

The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm on Thursday at Londiani junction on Londiani /Muhoroni highway.

The incident was confirmed by a senior police officer in Kericho County.

“He drew a pistol…aimed at the driver of the Toyota Probox car but instead shot and injured Raymon Bore in the neck,” states a police report.

The officer is said to have sped off towards Muhoroni after the incident.

“The victim was rushed to Londiani Sub County Hospital for first aid before being referred to Kericho County Referral Hospital,” the police said.

The officer was arrested at Kapcheplanget area in Kipkelion.