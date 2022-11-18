Police exhume body of woman buried in a shallow grave in Kericho

The body of a woman buried in a shallow grave at the eucalyptus plantation of a multinational tea estate in Kericho County has been exhumed.

This is part of investigations into the killing and secret burial of the woman.

The decomposed body was discovered in Kelunet village, Bureti constituency, on Wednesday. The plantation is owned by Sotik Highlands Tea Company.

Dogs dug up the body and feasted on the upper torso before villagers discovered the remains of the woman, whose age is suspected to be below 30.

Officers from Roret Police Station secured the scene overnight before the body was exhumation on Thursday evening, with residents braving heavy rainfall to have a glimpse of the partly exposed and fully clothed body.

“We have exhumed the body after securing court orders and taken it to Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation as our officers [investigate] the murder and subsequent dumping of the body in the shallow grave,” said Bureti sub-county Police Commander Peter Isandah.

Preliminary investigations indicated that there was no case of a missing person in the villages around the crime scene, he said, adding that the woman might have been killed elsewhere before her body was buried at the plantation.

He called on residents of Kericho and Nyamira counties to volunteer information on the incident as the area is close to the common border of the two devolved government units.

Mr Isandah expressed optimism that by the time a postmortem is conducted, the woman’s relatives would have come forward to identify it.

The government will be obliged to dispose of it at a public cemetery in the next six months if no one claims it.

Residents have complained that the tree plantation had become a hideout for criminals, citing a recent case where stolen livestock were found hidden in the bushes.

Three bodies have been found dumped at the plantation in the last three years, residents and the police said, but none of them were of people from the local community. The murders have not been resolved.

Ms Nancy Marisin and Mr Isaac Koech led residents in demanding that the trees in the plantation be felled to help curb crime in the area.

They said the plantation is located on a route that schoolchildren use to get to and from school, thus posing a threat to their security.

“We have repeatedly engaged the multinational company to address the issue, but promises to cut the trees, which are used as wood fuel to power boilers at their Mettarorra tea estate, have not been fulfilled,” Mr Koech said.