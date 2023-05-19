One dead, 3 trapped after trench collapses in Kericho

One person has died while three are yet to be found after a trench they were digging collapsed in Kericho town on Friday afternoon.

One of the workers at Tebsy estate escaped with bruises as he jumped out before an entire wall collapsed.

All the four were buried alive after the collapse but one body had been retrieved by press time.

"The victims were digging the trench [for] a sewer line when the wall tumbled down, burying them alive," said a senior police officer who declined to be named and to give further information, saying a statement would be issued later.

The survivor, whose name was not immediately released, told the police that a total of five workers were at the site when the incident occurred.

Hundreds of residents jammed the scene to watch events unfold, as a combined team searched for the other victims.

The search is being conducted by police officers, officers of the Kenya Red Cross Society and teams from the Kericho County disaster management team and Kenya Power.

Police took the body to the Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary.



