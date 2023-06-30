More than 20 feared dead as truck rams into vehicles, hawkers at Londiani Junction

More than 20 people are feared dead following a grisly road accident at Londiani Junction along the Nakuru-Kericho highway at around 7pm on Friday, June 30.

The accident involved a truck that was travelling from Nakuru towards Kericho that lost control and rammed into several matatus, private vehicles and motorcycles before landing in a ditch.

The truck also crashed into hawkers selling roasted maize, vegetables, cabbages and oranges by the roadside on the Muhoroni turn-off.

Londiani police boss Agnes Kunga confirmed that at least 20 people have perished and tens have been rushed to various health facilities in Nakuru and Kericho for treatment.

"We have lost more than 20 people in the horrific accident. Dozens of others have been rushed to various hospitals including Londiani, Molo sub-county and Nakuru Level Five hospitals," said Ms Kunga.

“It is a very bad accident. Several people are feared dead while others are trapped in the wreckage in the pile-up.”

Initial reports indicate that more than 20 people died on the spot with an unknown number still trapped in the wreckage.

"We have moved more than 20 bodies to the mortuary but others are still trapped in the vehicles. An official statement will be out once we reconcile the numbers," a senior police officer told Nation.Africa.

A doctor at the Londiani sub-county hospital has said by press time that more than 50 victims were being attended to at the facility.

A breakdown truck arrives at the scene where several people died after a truck rammed into vehicles, crashed into hawkers by the roadside at the Muhoroni turn-off at Londiani along the Kericho- Nakuru Highway. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Wreckages in a pile-up after a truck rammed several vehicles at Londiani Junction. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

An unknown number of victims are also said to have been rushed by good samaritans to various hospitals spread between the two counties of Nakuru and Kericho.

Rescue efforts are being coordinated by the police with darkness and a drizzle hampering the efforts.

All major hospitals in the region responded to the accident by dispatching their ambulances and having medics on standby to deal with the emergency.