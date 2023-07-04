Londiani crash: Leaders want highways redesigned to curb road accidents

Leaders attending the memorial mass of Londian accident victims have called on the government to redesign main highways to curb loss of lives on the roads.

The leaders, including MPs and Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) also called for the enactment of tough traffic rules to deter offenders in bid to curb road accidents.

They said the dual carriageways should be constructed and immediate intervention measures be put in place.

The leaders spoke on Tuesday in Londiani, Kericho County during a memorial service and fundraising for the 52 people who lost their lives last Friday as a result of the accident caused by a Rwandan registered truck that was ferrying cement to Uganda.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led government officials in the memorial and fundraiser-a short distance from the scene of the accident that also led to injuries of 77 people; majority have so far been discharged from hospital.

"A total of 14 of the victims are from Kedowa Kimukul ward a short distance from the scene of the accident while others are from neighbouring counties - Narok,Nakuru, Nandi, Baringo and Bomet" Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot said.

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai said 13 victims were from his constituency and the majority had relocated to Londiani junction after the construction of Mau Summit Total interchange on the Nakuru- Eldoret and Mau Summit Total-Kericho highway.

"There is a need to remodel the interchanges to allow for small scale traders and hawkers to conduct their business," Mr Mutai said.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said traffic offenders should be made to pay heavy fines and a fund be created to manage the money collected as opposed to putting it in a pool.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said there was need to take drastic measures against those flouting traffic rules and causing loss of lives on the roads.

"Countries that have reduced road accidents drastically are those that punish those causing road carnage. Kenya should put in place punitive measures against those flouting traffic rules and causing accidents" Mr Cheruiyot.

Mr Cheruiyot said: "We should make use of technology, install cameras and impose instants fines against those flouting traffic rules on Kenyan roads,"

Traffic laws

Mr Hillary Sigei-the Bomet Senator said the laws governing traffic were in place, but the challenge was enforcing them.

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, Ms Tabitha Keroche and her nominated colleague Ms Joyce Korir said sanity has to be restored on Kenyan roads.

"Former Internal Security Minister John Michuki (deceased) enforced traffic rules and did not care whom it hurt, as long as the road carnage was curbed. We need to go back to that" Mr Murgor said.

"There is a need to overhaul traffic laws and the government is ready to pass any laws that would curb accidents in the country," Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said.

Calls have been made to find a conducive environment for hawkers and traders operating along the highways, without making them lose business.

"There is a need for the government to relocate all traders operating from the highway so as to curb loss of lives through accidents" Mr Richard Yegon, the Bomet East MP said.

Traffic police were accused of abdicating their duties by taking bribes and looking the other way as road safety measures are flouted.

"We do not need road blocks but mobile police who should be stationed in areas where motorists are known for overspeeding. The road blocks have been turned to money minting stations for the police officers" Mr Johana Ngeno, the Emmurua Dikir MP said.

Mr David Kiplangat, the Soy MP said the Michuki rules should be reinstated to curb accidents on Kenyan roads.

Cabinet Secretaries - Mr Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Susan Nakumicha were among the leaders who condoled with affected families.