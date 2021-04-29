Lily Ng’ok all set to be sworn in as Kericho deputy governor

Kericho Deputy Governor nominee Mrs Lily Ng’ok will on Thursday morning take the oath of office following her approval by the county assembly.

Mrs Ng’ok will replace the late Susan Kikwai, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications last month.

Members of the selection panel chaired by Speaker of the County Assembly Dominic Rono vetted and approved Mrs Ng’ok before tabling their report in the House. The report was unanimously adopted by the MCAs.

During her vetting, Mrs Ng’ok said she would not struggle fitting into the shoes of the Kikwai as she had her own style of leadership.

“I know many people are wondering whether I will fit into the shoes of our former deputy governor, but I wish to state that I have my own shoes that fits me,” said Mrs Ng’ok.

Ms Ng’ok added, “I worked closely with the former Governor (Kikwai) and I understand how the office which I have been nominated to operates,”

Mrs Ng’ok is a career teacher plucked from the world of academia and appointed CEC in 2019 in charge of Education and Social Services, a position she has served in for 11 months.

She is a former Dean at Kisii University, Kericho town campus for six years, having previously held the position of senior administrative assistant. She was a high school teacher for 14 years before being employed at the university.

She holds a Master’s degree in Religion and Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Egerton University.

“I will advocate for adoption of cashless transfer in revenue collection by use of real time online payments to the county in all the departments so as to curb misappropriation of funds,” said Mrs Ng’ok during vetting.

The MCAs lauded Governor Paul Chepkwony for picking a woman to replace former Governor Susan Kikwai who succumbed to COVID-19 complications on March, 20 this year at Siloam hospital in Kericho town where she was admitted.

They expressed confidence that Ms Ng’ok would be an administrative pillar in the executive, a trait that was exemplified by Kikwai.

“I thank Governor Chepkwony for picking a committed servant of the people to replace Kikwai as a Deputy Governor. She is a respected professional and a God fearing person,” said Ms Caroline Soi while supporting adoption of the report by the house.

Ms Beatrice Tonui said, “The nominee is a role model, honest and straightforward leader who should be supported by all in the county,”

In her contribution, MCA Emily Kerich said, “As women of Kericho County, we hope she will deliver on her mandate and clearly demonstrate that women have leadership abilities and take the county to the next level in socio-economic development,”

Mr Erick Bett, the Kapchebor Ward Member of the County Assembly said based on her past record, the leadership of the assembly had confidence that Ms Ng’ok will put in place measures that would enhance revenue streams and curb pilferage of public funds.

Professor Chepkwony made the nomination on March 26, in a letter forwarded to the County Assembly for the candidate’s vetting and concurrence for appointment as required by the constitution.

“I hereby nominate Ms Ng’ok as the Deputy Governor , County Government of Kericho for the remainder of my tenure of administration pursuant to the provisions of Article 182(2) of the Constitution as read with section 32 (C) and 32 (D) of the County Governments’ Act (Act. No 11 of 2020), and Section 22, 25 and 26 of the Election Act, 2011,”Professor Chepkwony stated in the letter.

Professor Chepkwony jumped two key hurdles with the nomination by yielding to pressure piled on him to nominate a woman for the position, and specifically one who hails from Kipkelion East constituency, the backyard of the late Kikwai.

“The nomination will address continuity, in the distribution of elective seats and gender balance…I confirm that the nominee meets all the requirements for nomination to the post and has all the qualifications, leadership qualities, and competencies necessary for such a demanding job,” stated Professor Chepkwony.