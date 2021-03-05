Kericho Law Courts closed for two weeks over structural defects

Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu has ordered the closure of the Kericho Law Courts for two weeks as the building has structural defects.

The Judiciary is in talks with the national and county governments for an alternative space to be provided.

In the meantime, the hearing of urgent criminal matters will take place at a space at the Kericho Revenue offices that has been made available by the county government. All other matters will be heard virtually.

Justice Mwilu said the order followed a structural inspection by the the State Department of Public Works two weeks ago, on the invitation of Kericho Law Courts’ leadership.

“The investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications to the building that were undertaken in 2014,” Justice Mwilu said in a statement on Friday.

She noted that the Judiciary has tremendously improved infrastructure but that many courts in the country are still dilapidated.

The Judiciary has appealed to the government and Parliament for funds for the construction of the Kericho courts and other facilities in the country.

“We are already engaging with relevant parliamentary committees on providing adequate funding and increasing the Judiciary’s development vote for renovations and construction of new court stations across the country,” Justice Mwilu stated.

Officials meet

On March 1, Kericho marked the building as condemned and directed evacuation of the occupants.

On Friday, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Atieno Amadi on Friday inspected the condemned building and held a meeting with Resident Judge Assenath Ongeri, Justice Mary Oundu of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Kericho County Attorney Gideon Mutai and members of the Court Users Association.

The officials then toured facilities proposed for use as temporary courts as the structural issues in the courts building are addressed.

Kericho County courts are complete but have not been used. A children’s rehabilitation centre near the police divisional headquarters has been proposed for use as a temporary court but a final decision has not been made.

A majority of the members of the Court Users Association said the Judiciary should demolish the building and construct a modern one with all the requirements.