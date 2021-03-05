Kericho Law Courts closed for two weeks over structural defects

Kericho Law Courts

A mark for evacuation is seen at the Kericho Law Courts on march 5, 2021, after the building was condemned over structural flaws.
 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the meantime, the hearing of urgent criminal matters will take place at a space at the Kericho Revenue offices that has been made available by the county government.  All other matters will be heard virtually.

Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu has ordered the closure of the Kericho Law Courts for two weeks as the building has structural defects.

