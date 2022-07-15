Kericho headteacher arrested over sexual assault on pupil

Cases of teachers sexually molesting schoolgirls in Kericho County are rising, with the Teachers Service Commission and the police urged to take action against the culprits.

The calls follow the arrest of a primary school headteacher after he was found in a compromising situation with a female pupil in his office.

Police whisked away the head of Chelilis Primary School in Bureti constituency as irate parents attempted to beat him up.

The girl, said to be 16 years old, is from a neighbouring school, according to parents who stormed the school when information filtered out that the teacher and the girl had locked themselves in the head teacher’s office.

Villagers who had secretly followed the two to the school when other learners and teachers were away locked the headteacher’s office from outside and called in the local chief and villagers, who in turn informed the police.

The teacher, who was relocated to the school recently from a neighbouring county, was said to have previously been found in a similar situation but the matter was allegedly swept under the rug.

“The teacher and the pupil have been arrested, booked at the Litein Police Station and taken to Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital for medical examinations,” said Bureti sub-county Police Commander Peter Isanda.

The initial medical examination report, he said, showed no sign that the girl was penetrated, but police were investigating further to determine the charges the suspect would face in court.

“Police officers responded promptly when it was reported to us that there was tension at the school after the suspect and the victim were allegedly caught in the act,” said Mr Isanda.

Police are seen in a video clip restraining angry parents from beating up the teacher as he was arrested and driven off along with the girl in a police van.

Teachers at two other schools in the area are also alleged to have sexually assaulted girls, especially in the evening and on weekends when they report for studies after the official teaching and learning hours.

Chemosot Ward Rep William Soi said cases of defilement of girls by teachers were on the rise in the region and the relevant government agencies should take action against the suspects.

“I fully support the parents’ calls for prosecution of the teacher who is a threat to the well-being of girls. The Teachers Service Commission should equally take appropriate disciplinary action against him,” Mr Soi said.

Villagers said defilement cases involving teachers and boda boda riders were on the rise and all stakeholders needed to address the issue.

“Children at the school have repeatedly reported that they have been sexually molested by the headteacher, but we did not have any proof. The proverbial 40 days has finally caught up with him,” said Ms Lilian Soi, a parent.

Mr Ronald Koech Kimuguldany, a villager, said the government needs to investigate the incident and take appropriate legal action against the suspect.

Dennis Rono, a parent, said the headteacher was expected to protect the children but had turned against them.