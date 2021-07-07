Kericho courthouse still shut over structural defects, to the chagrin of court users

For five months, litigants, lawyers, judicial officers and the police have been shuttling from one point to another in the quest for justice after the Kericho Law Courts building was declared unfit for use.

The building, which housed 11 courts and a registry, was condemned in March this year because of serious structural defects and shuttered.

The Judiciary sought temporary space elsewhere, inconveniencing court users in the region, as the courtrooms are now far apart.

The duty court, which deals with urgent emerging cases, especially pleas, is in a building provided by the Kericho County government.

“Apart from donating the space for case hearings, the county has also converted two stores for use by police as holding cells for suspects facing various charges processed at the court,” said Gideon Mutai, the county attorney.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said the county was partnering with the Judiciary to minimise the inconvenience caused by the lack of space for various courts.

“We would not like a situation where residents of the region feel that they cannot access judicial services when they require them or their cases are not heard and determined in time for lack of courtrooms,” he said.

Ms Doris Ngeno, the Law Society of Kenya South Rift vice-chairperson speaking on the state of the courts in Kericho. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Design defects

A report on the structural integrity of the courthouse prepared by Leeds Engineering Company for the State Department for Public Works shows that four blocks have one suspended reinforced concrete slab and a ground floor slab.

It found several cracks in the walls and that the first-floor of the building was sagging while the suspension joints between the walls and columns gave indications of some movement within the block. It was also found to have hairline cracks.

Leeds Engineering said it was not provided with the drawings of the building by the government, and for that reason it could not determine who designed the structure and when it was built.

“Following assessment carried out, the physical condition observed and tests carried out, all the blocks have been found to be a risk for occupation due to the defects observed. These are majorly due to design defects as opposed to material characteristics,” the report says.

It advises against further vertical extension of the structure and urges the addition of intermediate beams along the longer spans, and strengthening inadequate foundations to avert further structural movements.

A vacate order on the first floor of Kericho law courts which was condemned following serious structural defects which made the building sag with cracks. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

On March 5 this year, the acting Chief Justice at the time, Philomena Mwilu, ordered the court closed and criminal cases be conducted at the Kericho revenue offices, made available by the county government. All other matters were to be heard by video link.

“The investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modification undertaken on the building in 2014,” Justice Mwilu said in a statement at the time.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi toured the courthouse to inspect the condemned building on May 5 and returned later for a follow-up meeting with advocates, Judiciary officers and members of the Court Users Association.

A majority of the court users held the strong position that the Judiciary should demolish the building altogether and build a modern one that would adequately meet the needs of litigants.

“Vital documents might get lost or mixed up along the way while being transported from the registry and the different locations the various courts are sitting at one given time,” said Doris Ngeno, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kericho branch vice-chairperson.

“We have been operating in an inconvenient manner after the court was declared unfit for habitation. We were to get a temporary solution so we can operate from one point, but that has not happened five months later.”

Cases dismissed

Some cases have been dismissed for lack of prosecution while arrest warrants have been issued for suspects who failed to turn up in court.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, with most hearings going virtual while litigants are unable to locate their advocates or cannot access prosecutors on time.

Mr Gideon Mutai, the Kericho County Attorney, outside the County Revenue Courts that has been offered temporarily to the judiciary to use as duty court.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“We are appealing to Chief Justice Martha Koome to address the matter with the urgency it deserves. It ought to be dealt with once and for all in the interest of the dispensation of justice,” Ms Ngeno said.

Apart from housing the resident judge’s court, the building was also home to among others, the Environment and Land Court, Employment and Labour Relations Court, the Chief Magistrate, Senior Principal Magistrate, Resident Magistrate and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Court.

Resident Judge Asenath Ongeri said the Judiciary was doing all it could to restore normality and enable residents of the region to access legal services and justice seamlessly.

“When word filtered out there were structural defects at the court building, I did not know that my own court was one of the most affected,” Justice Ongeri said.

The High Court and other courts operate from Corner C on the Kericho/Kaplong/Kisii highway where they have temporarily leased one wing of what was initially designed as a hotel, before it became a college and later office space.

Several reliable sources said the Judiciary is thinking about leasing the Kenyatta University Kericho town campus building, a former hotel turned college that is currently not in use.