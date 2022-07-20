Kericho county officials arrested over Sh100 million airport tender

The anti-corruption agency has arrested four government officials over alleged irregular award of a Sh100 million contract for rehabilitation and upgrading of Kerenga airstrip in Kericho.

The four officials include three employees of Kericho county government and one employee of the national government’s Ministry of Lands.

The county officials are named as Mr Kibet Ngetich Nelson, who works at a Supply Chain Management officer, Evaline Chepkirui Marogo Ngeno (Accountant) and John Kiprono Mibei (Surveyor). The Ministry of Lands official is Geoffrey Komen Kibowen, a Surveyor.

They will be arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kericho to face four criminal charges related to corruption and procurement malpractices committed in April 2018.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the four will be charged with engaging in fraudulent practice in procurement and collusive practices on evaluation.

They will also face the charges of knowingly deceiving the principal and forgery of documents. The county government intended to upgrade and expand the Airstrip to Airport standard.

EACC alleged that the government officials contravened various provisions of the law in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

The Commission said it is also pursuing three other suspects, among a road engineer and two directors of a road construction company, to be charged with related offences.

EACC commenced investigations on the matter after receiving a complaint alleging that there were procurement irregularities on the evaluation criteria for the tender for the rehabilitation of Kerenga Airstrip.

The process was allegedly altered in favour of one of the five bidders and lock out the rest. The bids were opened by the Tender Opening Committee on April 13, 2018 where five bidders participated.

They included Twang Technologies Limited, Jemororan Construction Co. Limited, Noventis Construction Limited, Bestland Enterprises Limited and Trowels and Shovels Limited.

EACC said the tender evaluation process was done between April 23 and 25, 2018 where Jemororan Construction Co. Limited was recommended for the contract for being the lowest and the most responsive bidder at the tender sum of Sh97.4 million.

“Before the award of the contract, the evaluation team supposedly did a due diligence exercise. However, the Evaluation Committee skewed the report in favor of Jemororan Construction Co. Ltd by indicating that they visited sites where the company had done construction works, a matter they knew was false,” EACC said.

It stated that investigations revealed that Jemororan Construction Co. Limited forged completion certificates from the County Government of Narok, Nakuru, KeNHA and KeRRA to show that it had the capacity to undertake the Airport rehabilitation contract.

Upon verification with the said Institutions, EACC established that the documents submitted by the company were forged.

“Also, the said Company was not registered with National Construction Authority and the registration NCA Certificate that was attached to their bid document was a forgery. This therefore means that this Jemororan Construction Co. Limited that was awarded the tender had no capacity at all,” said the EACC.