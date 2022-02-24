Kericho, Bomet hit by drugs shortage

Kericho and Bomet counties are facing drug shortages in their health facilities, leaving patients suffering.

Private chemists operating near health centres are reaping big from the shortages, with doctors prescribing drugs and asking patients to purchase them at the outlets.

“It is a shame that despite the health sector being devolved, Bomet County is unable to prioritise the purchase of drugs from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa),” said Mr Hassan Langat, a resident of Chepalungu constituency.

In Bomet County, Longisa County Referral Hospital and Tegat, Koiwo, Sigor, Ndanai, Cheptalal and Kapkoros sub-county hospitals are the most affected along with 134 other health centres.

Kericho County Referral Hospital and Sigowet, Kipkelion, Ainamoi, Londiani and Kapkatet sub-county hospitals and other health centres have been hit hardest.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and his Bomet counterpart Hillary Barchok separately admitted the problem, citing supply challenges at Kemsa that they said were being addressed.