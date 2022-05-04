Form Three student kills classmate at school

A male student on Wednesday morning stabbed to death his female colleague at a school in Kericho County in an incident that has shocked learners and the local community.

The victim was said to have been repeatedly stabbed in the left side of her chest shortly before 8am at Keben Secondary School in Belgut.

"We have arrested the assailant, who is being held at the Sosiot Police Station following the attack and subsequent death of the victim," said Mr Ezekiel Kuche Onyango, the Belgut sub-county police commander.

The relationship between the two students had not been established by publication time. The incident briefly disrupted learning at the school.

"What triggered the attack has not been established but the matter is under investigation. A comprehensive statement will be issued later" said Mr Onyango.

It was not clear how the student managed to sneak the knife into the classroom and whether the two had prior disagreements that triggered the attack.

The girl was found in a pool of blood and rushed to Sound Sigowet Sub-County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the Kericho County Hospital mortuary, the police said.

By publication time, the police, education officers and the school’s board of management were holed up in a meeting.