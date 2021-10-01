Five die in grisly Kericho accident

Five people died on the spot on Friday after a lorry and a saloon car collided along the Londiani-Muhoroni highway.

The grisly accident occurred at Jambo Kenya area in Kipkelion East Constituency, Kericho County.

The victims, who were in the saloon car, were travelling to Kisumu for a funeral. The lorry was headed towards Londiani from Muhoroni while the saloon vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver of the saloon car applied emergency brakes while descending on the hilly area and swerved, thus colliding head-on with an oncoming lorry," said a senior police officer.

As a result of the impact, both the lorry and Toyota vehicle went off the road and landed in a ditch.

All the occupants of the saloon car died on the spot while the lorry driver sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment by other road users.

According to the police, the accident occurred just after 5pm at the black spot near Taaita Toweett Secondary School.

Wreckages of both vehicles were towed to Kipkelion Police Station while the bodies are at Kericho County Referral Hospital Mortuary.