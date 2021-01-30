Fire destroys 2 dormitories at Kabianga School in Kericho

Two dormitories at Kabianga School in Kericho County were destroyed by a fire on Friday night.

The fire broke out at around 8pm while students were in class for night studies.

"The students rushed to their dormitories when the alarm was raised, only to find their belongings burning in a fire whose cause has not been established," said a senior teacher at the school.

The boys lost blankets, mattresses, bed sheets, shoes, uniforms, beds and personal effects.

Members of the public, teachers, other employees and the students struggled to contain the fire.

It was the second one in Kericho over the last few weeks, after an incident at Cheborgei Boys' High School, and the third one at a learning institution in the South Rift.

Similar cases have been reported at Kimulot Boys' High School in Bomet County and at Olomirani High School in Narok County.







