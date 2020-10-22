CS Betty Maina escapes unhurt after accident

A boda boda rammed into a vehicle carrying Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina on Wednesday night.

Ms Maina, who escaped unhurt, was being driven home in her official vehicle when the accident occurred along the Kericho-Litein highway.

"A motorcycle rammed into the CS's official vehicle near Jericho in Kericho while Ms Maina was on her way home," Kericho County Commissioner Karungu Kamau confirmed.

Mr Kamau said the motorcycle rammed into the vehicle from behind in the 9pm incident.

"No one was injured in the accident and the CS is safe," he added.

Ms Maina was on a tour of the South Rift region to inspect government projects.

By the time of going to press, she was holding a meeting with Bomet Central Deputy County Commissioner Said Mwa Mzungu who was standing in for County Commissioner Susan Waweru.