County told to charge tea firms more in land rates

A task force formed to come up with reforms in the tea sector in the county has recommended a drastic increase in land rates charged on multinationals.

The team has also called for a 60:40 machines-to-human ratio in the use of tea-plucking machines.

The 11-member task force that was chaired by Captain (Rtd) Richard Too has recommended a raft of changes in the commercial engagements between the county and the companies.

The team appointed on October 24 last year through a gazette notice had 60 days from October 31 to collect views from the public and come up with a report.

The report notes that the multinationals pay Sh1,600 per acre, which should be increased to between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 per acre. An updated Valuation Roll outlining new land rates was approved by the county assembly but rejected by the firms, according to the report. The roll is reviewed every 10 years.

According to data from the Department of Finance and Economic Planning, the firms and the Tea Research Institute (TRI) cumulatively pay Sh41,884,825 to the county government in land rates and business permits annually.

The revenue collected by the county government from James Finlay is Sh14,466,373, Ekaterra Kenya Tea Plc pays Sh20,920,150, Sotik Highlands Sh1.2 million, Kipkebe Ltd Sh349,000, Kaisugu Ltd Sh1.5 million, Mau Tea Multipurpose Cooperative Society Sh1.4 million, TRI Sh1.7 million and Chesumot Ltd Sh349,000.

TRI, a government agency under Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organization, owes the county Sh8.7 million in unpaid land rates and permits.

James Finlay stated that it pays Sh13.7 million yearly to the county government as land rates with the total land value being Sh687,852,000 as per the rate demands. It also pays Sh620,000 annually for the single business permit as per receipts tabled before the committee.

Ekaterra declined to provide documentation on the amount it remits annually to the county as land rates and license fees saying the devolved government unit had the records.

Sotik Highlands Tea Limited pays Sh1.2 million per year in land rates and Sh7,400 in permits, Kipkebe Ltd remits Sh393, 734 in rates, but did not provide data on how much it pays for permits and licenses.

Mau Tea Estates Ltd, owned by Mau Tea Multipurpose Cooperative Society, pays Sh1.4 million annually as land rates.

Kaisugu Ltd, owned by the family of former President Daniel arap Moi, states in the memorandum that 20 per cent of its estates are under hand plucking and sheer plucking while 80 per cent is fully mechanised.

It has also emerged that the total acreage of land occupied by the companies is unknown as records are not available at the Ministry of Lands while the firms are unwilling to share the information.

In the report, the task force expressed frustrations in seeking access to copies of the land lease agreements and lease titles from the Ministry of Lands registry at Ardhi House in Nairobi since the reference numbers are unknown.

It was also unable to trace survey plans, maps and geospatial data for the lands. The team questioned the payment of land rates to the national government instead of the county since land matters are devolved.

While the land occupied by TRI was identified as the only one that has been resurveyed, efforts by the county government to survey land occupied by tea companies have been opposed to the matter pending in court.

The report states that whereas deployment of technology in business and other operations is unstoppable, it should be moderated, noting that Kericho town has lost its commercial vibrancy due to job losses occasioned by mechanisation.

At the same time, it calls for legislation to control the importation of heavy tea harvesting machines to be enacted in national and county governments.