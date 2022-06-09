Bid by Bomet, Kericho to control eucalyptus growing hits headwinds

Growing up in Kapkatet village in Kericho County in the mid-1980s, Patrick Langat used to go swimming with his age mates in the Chemosit river every Sunday afternoon and almost every day during school holidays.

But now water levels are so low that only bare rocks can be seen, especially during the dry season.

Some 17 years ago, Mrs Alice Cheruiyot, a resident of Njerian in Bomet County, used to fetch water for domestic use from a spring in the neighbourhood, but it has dried up.

“Indigenous trees surrounded the spring, which was used by the local community, but over the years they were replaced by eucalyptus that have sucked up underground water and the spring has dried up completely,” she said.

As a result, residents now get water from the Chepkulo river, whose waters have also seen a sharp reduction in volume over the years due to environmental degradation upstream.

“No one could dare cross the river to and from Tenwek hospital, but now one does not even need to use a footbridge to cross from one side to the other especially during dry season,” Ms Cheruiyot said.

The sharp decline in water levels in all major rivers and streams in Kericho and Bomet counties has jolted officials into action, banning the planting of eucalyptus trees near riparian land.

But progress has been slow, with the majority of residents failing to heed the call though they can see adverse environmental effects.

Due to its fast-maturing nature and with high demand for timber, residents prefer to plant eucalyptus to cash in.

Demand for wood fuel from tea factories in the region and learning institutions is a major factor behind the rising acreage under eucalyptus.

Some tea factories in the South Rift, including those owned by multinational companies such as James Finlay, Unilever, Sasini and Sotik Highlands have adopted solar power systems to cut down on operation costs, especially high fuel consumption.

An eucalyptus plantation at Ngoina estate in Bureti, Kericho county in this photo taken on May, 24,2022 Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has increased surveillance in government forests, making it difficult for illegal loggers to operate, thus raising demand for timber and wood fuel.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony issued an executive order two years ago banning the planting of eucalyptus along river banks and water sources in a bid to reverse receding water levels.

Prof Chepkwony noted that those who defied the directive to clear eucalyptus trees in various stages of growth in the specified areas would be liable to a jail term of not less than one year per existing laws.

“We want locals to understand that 30 metres of land from a riparian area is protected by the government and even as we respect the right to land ownership, the same must be utilised to the benefit of the current and future generations,” he said.

In Bomet County, Governor Hillary Barchok’s administration has rolled out a series of programmes to protect springs, water pans and rivers, with residents encouraged to plant indigenous trees.

“As a government, we cannot stand by and watch as the environment is depleted and water sources are polluted with underground water levels and volumes in rivers continuing to shrink year in year out yet the responsibility of reversing the trend lies with us as a people, leaders [and] government,” Dr Barchok said.

The tree cover in Bomet, he said, had in the last four years been raised to more than 12 per cent, higher than the 10 per cent recommended by the national government.

“Apart from protecting water sources, residents should take specific and well thought out steps to increase tree cover on their private farmlands,” he said.

But these actions appear to have been mere public relations gimmicks.

The Amalo, Chemosit, Mara, Chepkulo, Sonogut, Itare, Nyangores and Sondu rivers are the most affected in the region due to years of environmental degradation.

The rivers owe their existence to the Mau forest complex, a regional water tower that has been depleted for decades due to encroachment, charcoal making and illegal logging.

Rivers originating from the forest empty their waters into Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake and the source of the river Nile.

“The counties have not rolled out any alternative source of livelihoods for the families living along the rivers, even as they urge them to uproot eucalyptus. It is a matter that needs to be addressed,” said Ms Emily Kosile, a resident of Kipkurion in Bomet East constituency.

Residents living along the rivers are being encouraged to plant fruits, bamboo and indigenous trees with high commercial value in place of eucalyptus, which suck up a lot of underground water and thus dry up riparian areas.

Mr Joseph Kones, a conservationist at his bamboo farm at Kaporuso village in Bomet County. Bamboo is one of the commercial trees farmers are adopting in the south rift region Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“It is important for residents of the South Rift region to embrace the various environmental conservation programmes so as to increase tree cover and turn around the negative effects of climate change,” said Mr Joseph Kones, a celebrated farmer and environmentalist in Bomet.

Private landowners, churches, schools, private and public institutions have also been urged to plant trees on their properties.

“For the first time in history the two counties are faced with water shortages, reduced annual rainfall, a sharp decline in volumes in local rivers and streams following environmental degradation, illegal logging and planting of eucalyptus in riparian areas,” said Mr Cheruiyot Baliach, a resident of Embomos in Konoin constituency.

Mr Baliach said the devolved governments will only be able to implement the directives if they carry out sensitisation programmes and provide alternative sources of livelihoods for residents.

Alternative high-value trees and fruits, including bamboo and avocado, have been adopted by some locals through the support of government and non-governmental organisations.

Dr Julius Kamau, the chief conservator of forests, said the department was partnering with communities to set up tree nurseries in order to raise the acreage under forest cover in the country.

Communities living around forests are also being encouraged to shun illegal logging and the charcoal trade but instead engage in sustainable income-generating projects including beekeeping on a commercial scale.

“We are working with communities and environmental experts to identify the correct tree species for the different areas in the country. KFS seeks to protect forests and allow depleted areas to regenerate while raising tree cover on private farmlands,” said Dr Kamau.

Planting indigenous trees as opposed to exotic ones is encouraged by various stakeholders.