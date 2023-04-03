Kenyan seafarers banned from leaving docked ships in US, Canadian ports

Thousands of newly recruited Kenyan seafarers working in different shipping lines are among those banned from shore leave in the United States and Canada as the two countries put in place measures to control human trafficking.

Shore leave is leisure time spent on land by sailors and crew members.

In an announcement by US and Canadian immigration departments to shipping lines, seafarers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Gambia, India and Indonesia have been banned from leaving their ships once they dock in US mainland and Canadian ports.

"We are very sorry to inform you that our company received an order from US immigration that crew members from the above countries will not be allowed shore leave in US ports.

These restrictions are in place for all ships in all US ports including San Juan until further notice," read a notice by one of the Royal Caribbean Vessels.

Several vessels have distanced themselves from the announcement, which is meant to control the number of seafarers who end up as refugees in the two countries.

"We want to assure you this is not our company's decision but coming directly from US immigration. We are not sure how long this will be in effect and we shall inform you as we receive any updated information," read the notice issued this week.

However, the restrictions do not apply to crew of under four years’ service who have a visa waiver or have B1 or B2 visa and crew nationalities with more than four years’ service with the shipping companies.

According to seafarers’ regulations, the average time for a rating is nine months normally.

Once ships dock at a port, crew members and seafarers will often take some shore leave for a limited number of hours or days to provide them with a short break from work duties and a change in scenery.

However, according to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), unscrupulous recruiting agents smuggle people disguised as seafarers to different countries.

"This situation was ignited by the few recruits of agents who are not under our control for seafarers and whose intention is to enter the USA then abandon ship. To agents we license, we have held a series of meetings to encourage them to sensitise their recruits. We have plans to collaborate with other government agencies to have only those approved by KMA to be allowed to board planes. This will reduce such cases," said Mr John Omingo, the KMA acting director general.

More than 3,000 Kenyan seafarers in different vessels will be affected by the new rules.

The restrictions come even as new crew members were flagged off last week by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to join different shipping lines.

During the launch, Mr Gachagua warned illegal seafarers recruiting agents against working without permission in the country.

The KMA has identified 11 companies that will recruit and place Kenyan seafarers on ocean-going vessels.

KMA said it shall not be responsible for seafarers who accept engagement by unlicensed recruitment and placement agents.