Kenya's locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

By  AFP

As dawn breaks in central Kenya, a helicopter lifts off in a race to find roosting locusts before the sun warms their bodies and sends them on a ravenous flight through farmland.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Confusion as Ruto allies back Matiang’i

  2. Commuters enjoy reduced fares as more PSVs join Lamu route

  3. Samburu farmers ordered to quarantine livestock

  4. Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation 'a master stroke'

  5. Meru County sets up 1,000-unit blood bank

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.