Kenya Power now turns to solar in off-grid West Pokot, Turkana

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Power is working to install standalone solar panels at all public schools and dispensaries in parts of West Pokot and Turkana counties in a bid to boost access to electricity.

