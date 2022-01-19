Kenya Power now turns to solar in off-grid West Pokot, Turkana

Kenya Power is working to install standalone solar panels at all public schools and dispensaries in parts of West Pokot and Turkana counties in a bid to boost access to electricity.

The installations will be completed by April, said North Rift regional manager Kipkemoi Kibias.

“The design work has been completed. We are going to install them in public schools and dispensaries so that as we wait for the expansion of the grid to these areas, (residents) can continue to enjoy the service like other regions,” he said at a media workshop in Eldoret.

Kenya Power, he said, wants to extend connections to the grid from Lokichar to Lodwar, Kakum and Lokichogio in Turkana so as to meet growing demand.

“Lodwar is the fastest-growing town and equally demand for electricity has also been growing. We have completed design work to justify the extension of the network and we are waiting for funds to implement this project,” he said.

Though electricity is generated at the Turkwel dam on the border of West Pokot and Turkana, most residents in the two counties have no access to electricity.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has stepped up measures to curb vandalism, which is blamed for outages in the North Rift region and across the country.

Upgrading of transformers

Losses from vandalism and illegal connections totalled over Sh220 million in the North Rift region alone, the company says.

He noted that vandals damaged 17 transformers and other equipment.

“We depend on transmission lines as the backbone; over the years we have been able to maintain a robust transmission network,” he said.

“However, of late, cases of vandalism have become rampant mainly for use as scrap metal. One of the causes of the collapse of towers in Nairobi was vandalism.”

He added: “Last month, we were lucky when members of the public and a sub-chief alerted us on time of suspected vandalism of the Turkwel-Lessos transmission lines.

“This averted a power outage. Although the suspect escaped, we were able to get the vehicle with a number of iron braces and other equipment.”

Some Kenya Power employees who were involved in illegal activities had been sacked, he said, warning that the firm would take action against those involved.

“Illegal connections deny revenue to investors and the upgrading of transformers,” he said.

“I want to urge members of the public to report suspicious acts of vandalism. We also urge the government to take action on the business of scrap metals.”