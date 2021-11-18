Kenha starts tarmacking of Sh5.6bn Kerio Valley road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced commencement of tarmacking of the Sh5.6 billion Barppelo-Tot-Chesegon-Marich Pass to open up the banditry-prone Kerio Valley region.

The road will link West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties and is billed to be a game changer in opening up the region for investment and better emergency response.

Locals lauded the planned tarmacking of the road saying it could not have come at a better time. The region is currently battling perennial insecurity that has back-tracked development gains because of poor infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Kenha chairman Wangai Ndirangu, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Marakwet East MP David Bowen and Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Dr Ahmed Omar led a public participation exercise in Chesongoch ahead of the start of the project slated for January 2022.

“Local leadership is the main link between KeNHA and the community and with your support, this project will on move smoothly and we are optimistic of beating the October 2024 deadline,” said Mr Ndirangu.

On his part, Governor Tolgos said the road will spur development and mitigate insecurity once complete.

“We have seen how farmers in this region suffer due to poor roads. Their mangoes often go bad and with the road now being improved to bitumen standard, this will be a thing of the past,” stated the county boss.