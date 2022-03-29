KCPE exam: Girls top as private schools shine in North Rift

Private schools produced the best results in the North Rift region, outshining public schools in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Parents, teachers and pupils sang and danced after the results were announced by Education minister George Magoha, with girls topping lists of the best performers in most private schools.

Kilingi Kenrick Lihanda from Kitale School in Trans Nzoia County and Patience Kibet from Mogotio Little Friends’ Academy in Baringo County shared the spoils as the top candidates in the region, both scoring 424 marks.

They were followed closely by Joyline Jepkemboi of Queen of Angels Eldoret in Uasin Gishu, who scored 423 marks.

Female candidates shine

The region had more female candidates recording exemplary performance compared with boys.

Arnold Mjomba Bett of Hill School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County who scored 412 marks, Rita Chesang (left) who got 388 marks and other top candidates during celebrations at the school on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Among the top-performing public schools was Hill School Primary in Eldoret, which produced over 52 candidates with 400 marks and above. The others included Little Lambs, Queen of Angels Academy, Eldoret Premier, The Noble School Eldoret, Hilltop Preparatory-Kitale, Mogotio Little Friends’ Academy, St Brigid’s Academy, and Greenvale Academy.

Little Lambs Primary School had 67 pupils with 400 marks and above, with Tenai Sandra leading with 421 marks.

Triumphed over insecurity

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Victorine Kibiwott of St Brigids Academy led her peers with 420 marks, while Kimutai Marion from St Benedict’s, Arror Primary School triumphed over insecurity in the region to garner 417 marks.

Kimutai said even though insecurity disrupted her concentration on studies, she was thankful for the results.

“As we were preparing for our exams, several attacks were staged near our school, which frequently interrupted us. It is a miracle to post such exemplary results. I would like to join Alliance Girls and pursue my dream of becoming a neurosurgeon,” she said.

In Uasin Gishu, the mood was exuberant at Queen of Angels Mission School, which produced the top girl in the region.

Some 18 of the 87 candidates at the school scored at least 400 marks.

Uasin Gishu's top girl

Joyline Jepkemoi, who scored 423 marks and was the leading pupil in Uasin Gishu, said it took God’s hand for her to shine in the exams despite being treated at hospital with ulcers.

“I expected to attain 430 marks but I am grateful to God and our teachers for guiding us to get these good results. We were taught to put God first and to believe in ourselves,” said the pupil, who hopes to become a gynecologist.

Sandra Tenai scored 421 marks to emerge the top student at Little Lambs School. She hopes to join Alliance Girls High School, and is grateful to God and her teachers for enabling her to attain the good results.

Morris Otiende (centre), the headteacher Little Lambs School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County carries Sandra Chepleting who got 421 marks in the 2021 KCPE exams during celebrations with other top candidates and teachers at the school on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Morris Otende, the Little Lambs School headteacher, said teamwork and cooperation between teachers, pupils and parents enabled the school to post the impressive results.

Public school

At Hill School Primary School, Benedict Mwanzo topped, posting 417 marks. Some 247 candidates sat the examinations.

Mr Hesborn Ngaira, the headteacher at Hill School Primary School, said it took discipline and the divine hand of God to post good results this year. This year, the school had a mean score of 373 marks compared with last year’s 361.

“We are really proud of our students. At this school, we understand that in order to succeed we must put God first,” he said.

Amy Desta Imamai (centre), of Greenvale Academy in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County who got 416 marks in the 2021 KCPE exams, headteacher Farida Imbasi (left), teachers and parents during celebrations at the school on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

At Greenvale Academy Eldoret, 37 students scored 400 marks and above, with the leading pupil, Desta Imamai, attaining 416. Last year, 16 students scored 400 and above.

Michele Jebet was the best candidate at Eldoret Premier School, scoring 418 marks. At Potter's House Academy, Faith Jerop emerged the best student with 416 marks.

Alicia Kundu topped Testimony Primary school with 417. The school had eight students who scored 400 marks and above.

In Trans Nzoia, it was song and dance at Kitale School as teachers, parents and pupils celebrated the sterling KCPE results that the school posted. The top girl in the school, Daisy Ngaira, scored 419 marks.

Kitale School headteacher Emel Sitienei said hard work and determination had enabled the school to produce the sterling performance.

“The results we have received are good and I want to appreciate the teachers for the hard work they put in to ensure good results,” he said.

Top candidate

Kilingi Kenrick Lihanda, for his part, also attributed the good performance to hard work and discipline. He wishes to join Alliance Boys.

“I thank God for how far he has brought me. My dream school is Alliance. I thank the principal, teacher and parents for the support they have given me,” he said.

The celebrations extended to Hilltop Preparatory School, where Cyprian Atuti emerged top, scoring 419 marks. The school had a mean score of 393.

“This year’s results are the best for us, having topped the county eight consecutive times,” said the school headteacher Evans Mogoi.

Parents and teachers celebrate top KCPE pupil Michael Onyango Oluoch who scored 417 marks at Kapenguria Town View Academy in West Pokot County on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

In neighboring West Pokot, Onyango Michael Oluoch of Kapenguria Town View Academy topped with 417 marks.

School Director Rebecca Lotuliatum said 10 pupils scored above 400 marks and more than 70 pupils obtained above 350 marks.

Ms Lotuliatum lauded parents for their cooperation, adding that teachers planned well. She said teachers taught the pupils through social media when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted learning.

Treva Plimo of St Mary’s Assumption tied with Ng’olepus Marion Chelimo, also of Kapenguria Town View Academy, the top girl in West Pokot County, with 415 marks.

Among the top schools in the county were Kapenguria Town View Academy, which had a mean score of 375 marks, and St Mary’s Assumption Catholic Primary, which posted a mean of 383 marks.

Kosingi Emanuel Sikuku of Kapenguria Town View Academy earned 410 marks, Ivan Mbugus of St Mary’s Assumption 410, Gizela Makungu of St Mary's Assumption 407, while Edow Fatuma Abdirarashid of Kapenguria Town View Academy scored 406.

St Mary’s headteacher Gilbert Nyongesa Situma said all the 59 pupils performed well, with 11 pupils scoring above 400 marks.

He said he was happy about the results despite the many challenges they faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They have made us proud despite the difficulties,” he said.

Academic giants

It was the same case in Baringo County, where private schools triumphed with top candidates.

Academic giants in the county dwarfed public schools by taking the lead in producing the best candidates and the highest number of candidates with more than 400 marks in the region.

Among the schools that topped the list were Mogotio Little Friends Academy in Mogotio and Green View Schools in Eldama Ravine.

Mogotio Little Friends Academy, which had 96 candidates, had 44 pupils scoring more than 400 marks, producing the best candidate in Baringo with 424 marks.

Among the school’s best candidates were Patience Kibet (424), Eugene Kiprotich (422), Purity Boit (418), Baron Ninja (417), Norah Jeochumba (417) and Angel Chepkelio (416), Naomi Cheboi (416), Morgan Biwott (416), Briant Kipkoech (412), Valentine Jemutai (412).

Headteacher David Simiyu said the school earned a mean score of 397, up from 375 last year.

“We did expect to get good results owing to the preparation the learners had made despite the pandemic. Not only did we get the highest number of learners with more than 400 marks, we emerged the best in the region, producing the best scorer as well,” said Mr Simiyu.

At Green View Schools, the top candidate scored 422 marks and out of the 64 learners, 22 scored more than 400.

Headteacher Silas Meja said they broke the record this year by producing more candidates with 400 marks and above, from 10 last year.

“I am so elated that despite the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted our learning, the candidates defied the odds to excel in the national tests," he said.

Among the school’s best candidates were Ian Kiplagat (421) and Andy Kiprotich (418).

In Nandi County, it was song and dance at Baraka School Kapsabet, which produced 23 students who scored above 400 marks.

Director Lydia Sagasi said the school’s best girls, Angela Chekipkurui and Faith Cherotich, tied with 415 marks, while Abel Chepchumba scored 413.

The school posted a mean score of 384.49 with 57 students.

Kapsabet Boys Primary School’s best candidate scored 415 marks.

In Turkana County, Luma 200 Academy in Kakuma had Kon Khang Mangok, a South Sudanese at the refugee camp, emerging top with 400 marks.

St Augustine Boys Primary School, owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar, had a mean score of 340. Abel Lorech emerged the top candidate with 389. Aden Mohammed was second with 387.

At Ilima Integrated Academy Lodwar, Duncan Egoloyanae scored 390 marks, Kennedy Ngitelejio had 387 while Lucious Nalimo was third with 384.