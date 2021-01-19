Kapedo bandit attacks: Security officers deployed as Matiang'i points to 'rituals'

The Ministry of Interior has dispatched additional police officers to Kapedo, a trading centre along the border of Turkana and Baringo Counties, in a bid to weed out bandits and restore security.

This comes after bandits ambushed and killed a top GSU officer, Emadau Temakol, and left two others injured on Sunday.

Before that, bandits had attacked locals at Kapedo and killed a 78-year-old man named Ekai Yapan last week. They also injured two others and burnt houses down, leading to growing tensions and a humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i condemned the Sunday attack on the officers and announced that the police have launched an operation in the area.

"Initial investigations reveal that the ambush took place against the backdrop of a ritual ceremony in which organised bandits were intentionally charged and adjured by traditional leaders in a form of cultural ceremony," he said.

"We will not relent until all the perpetrators, including the elders who administered the oath and sent off the killers, are surrendered and brought to justice."

Take control

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, said it was time for the government to take control of the area which has for years experienced insecurity.

Mr Natembeya noted that the bandits, by killing a senior officer and injuring two others, had crossed the red line.

“We have lost two officers in a span of two weeks in this area and it is unfortunate that at this point they have crossed the red line. We are going to impose ourselves as government and ensure the rule of law is restored,” said Mr Natembeya.

He explained that the officers were on a mission to identify a suitable area to station a GSU camp where they could effectively protect the community.

“We need to deal with this banditry menace since if we don’t we are likely to lose our country. These guys are challenging the government and we shall give an appropriate response,” said Mr Natembeya.

The regional administrator, however, accused the area leaders of perpetrating unrest in the region for their political reasons.

He warned that the government has launched investigation and that the leaders found culpable will be faced with the full force of law.

Professionals stranded

Turkana County Commissioner Muthama Wambua, on the other hand, said that following media reports that three MPs, journalists and professionals from Turkana South Sub-County were stranded since Sunday after donating relief food to victims of last week's bandit attack, officers from special police units have been dispatched for 'an intensive security operation'.

Mr Wambua said that they are seeking to eliminate bandits targeting vehicles leaving and entering the centre.

"We have additional officers from Border Police Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit who will team up with others from General Service Unit and National Police Reserve to stabilize security in the area. We will follow up the bandits up to their hideouts," the county commissioner said.

He said the main mission is to ensure trading, learning and all other normal activity in the area goes on uninterrupted.

He assured members of public and the team led by MPs John Lodepe (Turkana Central), James Lomenen (Turkana South) and Mohammed Lokiru (Mohammed Lokiru) to remain calm. He also criticised the leaders for failing to inform him or other top security officers about their mission and need for security escort.

Turkana East Sub-County Police Commander Edwin Ogwari said that highway security patrols have been intensified to ensure free movement of goods and people in and out of Kapedo.

"The MPs and their teams are assured of adequate security within Kapedo and they will be free to move out any time they want. We are also escorting vehicles as we ensure heightened security in the area," Mr Ogwari said.

Turkana leaders speak

Turkana leaders, led by Governor Josphat Nanok, said that despite security officers camping in the area, "it was high time locals find their own ways of protecting themselves while safeguarding their land and property in Kapedo".

Mr Nanok claimed that the current insecurity is politically instigated and calculated to create fear among locals so that they flee from the centre.

The leaders fear that there are well-connected informants that share intelligence with the bandits on the best time to attack the village or lay an ambush.