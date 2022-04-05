Kalenjin elders to cleanse site of Raila attack on Mzee Kibor’s farm

Kalenjin elders will conduct a cleansing ceremony at the scene where Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga was attacked on the late Mzee Jackson Kibor’s Samitui farm in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday.

The chopper ferrying Mr Odinga was stoned as he left Mzee Kibor’s home on Friday evening.

ODM Party Leader and presidential hopeful Raila Odinga is welcomed by Bishop Silas Yego, Bishop Emeritus of the Africa Inland Church at the burial of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor at his home in Samitui farm, Kabenes of Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Kalenjin Council of Elders (Myoot) in Uasin Gishu, while condemning the incident, said that upon the expiry of the 40-day mourning period, they will congregate at Mzee Kibor’s home to offer cleansing prayers at the site where the leaders were attacked. The elders said this is according to Kalenjin culture.

Bad omen

They warned that such an incident was a bad omen for the community and it could have led to loss of lives, especially when such attacks are perpetrated during a burial ceremony.

Speaking when they visited the scene on Tuesday, the elders said it was unheard of in the Kalenjin community to commit such an attack.

They said conducting traditional elaborate cleansing rituals will ensure such actions are never repeated.

“When the 40 days of mourning are over, we will carry out traditional prayers and a cleansing ceremony because what happened is taboo and unacceptable in our culture. It has never happened before and we want to discourage recurrence,” said Mr David Singoei, one of the elders.

Asked for forgiveness

He expressed remorse over the incident and asked for forgiveness from Mr Odinga and his entourage on behalf of the Kalenjin community, stressing that any individual has the right to visit any place in the country.

“Mr Odinga is welcomed once again. As a community, we are sorry for what happened. He is welcome to conduct his campaigns here as he did before in Eldoret without any disturbance.

“As a community, it should be noted we are hospitable and we do not abet any acts of violence.”

Call for thorough investigations

Mr Edwin Chepsiror, another elder, urged police to conduct thorough investigations and ensure the culprits are held to account.

“The late Mzee Kibor and Mr Odinga enjoyed cordial relations and the ODM leader was attending his friend’s burial, not a political rally. That is why we regret the attack and we seek forgiveness,” he said.

Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga from (left) accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos condoles with one of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor's widows, Eunitah Chelimo and other relatives after the late Eldoret businessman's burial ceremony held at his Samitui farm. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mzee Chepsiror praised Deputy President William Ruto for calling out those who perpetrated the attack and even offering a public apology to Mr Odinga.

“Though it is a matter under investigation, local leaders were actively involved in planning to accord Mzee Kibor a decent burial and we do not think they planned the attacks. But it is the works of unbridled and inebriated youths,” he said.

Call for peace

He called on young people to refuse to be used as agents to perpetrate violence, especially at the General Election nears.