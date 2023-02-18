West Kenya trucks impounded in Kakamega CBD

A legal battle is looming between the Kakamega County Government and the West Kenya Sugar Company after five trucks belonging to the miller were impounded by county enforcement officers on Friday.

The dispute between the devolved unit and the miller revolves around the decision to block the trucks delivering cane to the factory from going through Kakamega town CBD.

The county government wants the trucks belonging to the miller to use alternative routes, further away from the CBD, to deliver cane to the factory in Shiamberere, Kakamega North Sub County.

Officials of the county government have accused the miller of overloading the trucks, which ferry up to 40 tonnes of cane, damaging roads in the CBD.

But the miller argues that the alternative routes being proposed by the county government were in deplorable condition and unsuitable to be used by their trucks.

Besides, the miller wants the county government to allow more time to enable the firm to plan for the changes which have a cost implication to its operations.

Several meetings between the county government and officials from the miller have failed to resolve the dispute, leading to impounding of the vehicles.

The miller has challenged the decision in court arguing that no formal notice had been issued by the county government on the matter.

Kakamega Principal Magistrate Joseph Riitho Ndururi has granted a temporary injunction restraining the county government, from impounding and commandeering the trucks.

The orders read in part: “That the application is hereby certified as urgent. That there be an order of temporary injunction restraining the defendant from impounding or commandeering the plaintiff’s lorries, trailers or any other property or interfering with the plaintiff’s activities whatsoever including transporting of sugarcane or any other activities related to the plaintiff’s business pending the hearing and determination of this application.”

The county government has been directed to release the five trucks along with the sugarcane on board.

An inter parties hearing of matter has been set for March 2.

The miller argues that farmers the decision will affect over 20,000 farmers who are delivering 1,200 tonnes of cane per day to the factory.

The West Kenya sugar Company chief executive officer Sohan Sharma wrote to Governor Fernandes Barasa on February 16 requesting to have the impounded trucks released.

In the letter, Mr Sharma said the miller had paid Sh46 million for cess in the last twelve months.