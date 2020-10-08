Villagers demanding suspect's release burn police post

Angry villagers Thursday raided a police post in Kakamega County and set it on fire, destroying equipment which included an unknown number of firearms.

The charged crowd stormed the Mbururu Police Post in Likuyani Sub-County demanding the release of a suspect who had earlier been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The villagers overwhelmed the six police officers at the post and set the buildings on fire.

Residents claimed a police officer from the post had beaten the suspect, Dennis Musavu aged 31, accusing him of failing to wear a mask.

The OCS in charge of Matunda Police Station was injured after the villagers pelted him with stones as he tried to call for reinforcements.

Officers examine the damage caused after Mbururu Police Post was burnt. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani said the suspect had been arrested after he bit the officer on the finger, injuring him.

“We have lost all our equipment at the police post in the blaze after the mob set it on fire,” said Mrs Kimani.

Officers from the para-military General Service Unit were called in to restore calm.

Mrs Kimani said a crowd of nearly 200 people went to the police station demanding that police produce the suspect, unaware that he had been released on bond.

“The suspect was released on police bond so that the officer could seek treatment and later fill a P3 form to facilitate an assault charge. His mother later came to the police station claiming her son had gone missing, provoking the attack on the police station,” said Mrs Kimani.

The suspect is reported to have gone into hiding and is being sought by police.

Mrs Kimani said investigations had been launched into the incident.