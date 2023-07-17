Uproar over Bill to establish office of Kakamega governor’s spouse

Political temperatures are running high in Kakamega County following a proposal to establish the governor's wife's office at a time when health facilities in the county are facing shortages of drugs and essential equipment.

The decision has sparked outrage in the county, with residents claiming that the new office will consume additional money from the public purse that is not necessary for the operation of the devolved unit.

The move has already been challenged in court by a lawyer, Mr Kennedy Echesa Walubengu, who argues that the decision to create the office was a creation of the governor to create an office for his wife.

According to him, the Kakamega Office of the Governor's Spouse Bill 2023, if implemented, could be replicated in the 47 counties, but the office can only be created by Parliament at the national level for uniformity.

"Should this Bill be signed into law, public funds will be committed contrary to the constitutional provisions of the Public Finance Act, but the creation of the office is in no way necessary because the absence of the office would not result in the non-functioning of the Kakamega County Government," Mr Walubengu said in a sworn affidavit.

The Bill seeks to create an office of the governor's spouse to be appointed by the governor, the deputy governor's spouse to be appointed by the deputy governor and a personal assistant, two programme officers, an office administrator, a driver and two support staff to be appointed by the county civil service board.

He argued that the office created by the Bill was redundant because the functions to be performed by the office under Clause 6 were already being performed by the Office of the Governor.

The petitioner further argues that the actions of the Kakamega County Assembly, the governor and the County Public Service Board are capricious, irrational, illegal and contrary to the Constitution.

Political leaders in Kakamega, including county woman representative Elsie Muhanda and Senator Boni Khalwale, have also described the position as unconstitutional.

Dr Khalwale, who has moved a motion in the Senate seeking an opinion from the Standing Committee on Devolution and Inter-Governmental Relations, said the county government has already formulated the Kakamega County Office of the Governor's Spouse Bill, 2023 and moved to enshrine the office of the governor's spouse in law.

He wants the committee to investigate possible cases of abuse of the Constitution and other laws by governors in creating unnecessary offices in an already bloated payroll.

On November 17, 2022, governors' spouses from the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) called for the entrenchment of their offices in the Constitution to attract funding.

"The move is in total contravention of the Constitution, the County Governments Act and legal advice from the Attorney General," said Dr Khalwale.

Dr Khalwale has asked the Senate committee to ask the Auditor-General to review the powers of the Kakamega County Assembly to create the purported office of the governor's wife, saying it could be exploited by dishonest county bosses to employ relatives and friends.

Ms Muhanda questioned the need to create an office for the governor's wife "when people are dying in the county due to lack of drugs and other basic equipment at public health facilities".