Two in court after giving fake TSC teacher appointment letter

Two suspects who gave a high school teacher a fake appointment letter confirming she had been hired by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have been charged.

The teacher discovered that the letter was fake after travelling from Nairobi to a school in Kakamega County.

Moses Olwanda and Lazarus Oyoo who allegedly claimed to be employees of TSC, gave the teacher the said letter after obtaining Sh218,236 from her husband Joshua Ochiel to facilitate her employment.

They were charged with obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code after allegedly conning the teacher’s husband that they were in a position to facilitate her employment with the teacher’s employer.

The two are facing three additional charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and making a document without authority.

They are accused of committing the offences jointly with others at large on diverse dates between January 10 and August 21, in Nairobi.

The teacher who graduated with a degree in education last year proceeded to the school with the letter directing her to report to the school’s principal within 10 days only to be told that she had not been posted there.

The letter which the police have recovered and listed as an exhibit in the case, indicated that the teacher was to start work on a probation period of six months before being permanently employed.

Olwanda and Oyoo are accused of conspiring to defraud Mr Ochiel who is their close friend by falsely pretending that they were in a position to secure a job for his wife.

After the letter bounced, Mr Ochiel’s wife returned to Nairobi and informed him. The complainant contacted the suspects over the matter and they stopped picking up his calls. He reported the matter to the police and the two suspects were arrested.

They denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo of the Makadara Law Courts. They sought lenient bail and bond terms through lawyer Joyce Owino.

Ms Owino told the court that her clients had already paid the complainant a total of Sh100, 000 and there was an ongoing effort to settle the matter out of court. They were released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh70,000.