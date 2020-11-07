Teacher escapes from Mumias isolation centre

A room in the isolation and treatment centre for Covid-19.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Nation Media Group

Police in Mumias are looking for a teacher who escaped from a Covid-19 isolation centre.

Dr Paul Wangwe, the in-charge at Mumias West Level 4 isolation centre, reported that the patient identified as Violet Shamala, 36, a resident of Ingotse village in Kakamega County, escaped on November 4.

“She sneaked out of the facility without the knowledge of the medical officers. Her condition is clinically stable but she is still infectious,” said Dr Wangwe in a report filed at the Mumias Police Station.

Area police boss Paul Kipkorir said they are hunting for the teacher.

