Suspended Kakamega clerk reinstated by court order

Former Kakamega County Assembly Clerk Laban Atemba has won a court battle for his reinstatement following a suspension.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Bungoma has set aside the punishment and ordered that he be paid his full salary and benefits, accrued from February 8, when his 60-day suspension ended.

The judge directed that he resume work as per his letter of employment, with immediate effect and without loss of benefits.

Mr Atemba was suspended because the county assembly board wanted him investigated for alleged financial malpractices. After the 60-day period ended, a letter surfaced, claming he had resigned.

In her ruling on Friday, Justice Jemimah Keli said the suspension was unlawful and unfair.

The judge further noted that the claimant did not resign from his employment with the Kakamega County Assembly Service and that the letter claiming so was a forgery.

In the matter, the Kakamega County Assembly Service was listed as the first respondent while the Speaker of the Kakamega County Assembly was the second respondent.

The court dismissed an application by the respondents, challenging the suit on grounds that it court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

“A declaration is hereby issued that section 77 of the County Government Act, does not apply to the petitioner and employees of the County Assembly Service Board. The court had jurisdiction to determine the dispute,” said justice Keli.

The judge awarded the costs of the claim to Mr Atemba.