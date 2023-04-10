Suspects arrested after assaulting detective, robbing him of gun

Two suspects linked to an attack on the Kakamega North Sub County Criminal Investigation officer and robbing him of a pistol loaded with 15 bullets on Monday morning have been arrested.

The suspects slashed the officer, James Oludhe, on the head and left arm as he was unloading his luggage from a vehicle before robbing him of the Jericho pistol, a mobile phone and some money.

Lay in ambush

The detective, who was returning home from duty in Nairobi, was ambushed by two men armed with machetes.

He suffered deep cuts to his head and left arm.

An officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who heard the commotion rushed out to investigate and found Mr Oludhe lying in a pool of blood after the attack.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kakamega town in a critical condition.

Kakamega North Sub County Police Commander Mr Paul Mwenda said a manhunt had been launched for other suspects linked to the attack on the detective.

He said detectives were doing everything possible to recover the firearm.

"We are yet to establish the motive behind the attack but our officers have arrested two suspects and are hunting for others.