Matungu Sub-County Hospital
File | Nation Media Group

Kakamega

Prime

Sick of the system? In Matungu, men and women share hospital wards

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The facility serves Mumias West, Mumias East and Matungu sub-counties

  • The laboratory is ill-equipped and ineffective for diagnosis of diseases.

A rusty gate welcomes you to Matungu Sub-county Hospital, one of the biggest public facilities in Kakamega. The green, black and white county colours are faded and the place looks rather run-down.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Evicted families spending nights out in the cold

  2. NMS to test run Green Park terminus

  3. PRIME Displaced by floods, ‘Victoria villagers’ live on the edge

  4. Man taken to Kisii court on stretcher

  5. Taita County assembly questions Sh2.5 billion water project

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.