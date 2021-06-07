Shibale town in Mumias
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Shibale: Once vibrant haven for Mumias Sugar workers now a ghost town

By  Benson Amadala  &  Shaban Makokha

What you need to know:

  • Collapse of leading economic lifeline in western Kenya has left traders, residents reeling.
  • Bars in Shibale filled to the crannies with patrons after work, turning the slum into a vibrant economic zone.
  • Many were drawn to Shibale in droves by women from neighbouring Uganda who worked as bar attendants.

Rusty, derelict iron-sheet structures dot the breadth of the once vibrant and densely populated Shibale slum on the busy Mumias-Bungoma road in Mumias town.

