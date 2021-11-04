Sh60m fish processing plant yet to start operations

Fish mongers

Fish mongers process fish for sale at Koginga beach market in Homa-Bay town.

Photo credit: Tom Otieno | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

The much-hyped fish processing plant in the county is yet to start operations three months after it was officially launched at a high profile event attended by the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) governors.

