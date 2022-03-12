Several feared dead as fuel trucks explode on Eldoret-Webuye highway
Several people are feared dead after two petrol tankers exploded at Mukhonje along the busy Eldoret-Webuye road.
Matete Sub County Police Commander Gifinalis Barasa said the fire was huge and there was little those at the scene could do.
"We are waiting for firefighters from Kakamega and Bungoma to arrive and help to put out the inferno," said the police chief.
The accident happened at the same spot where seven people perished after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames in August last year. The fire spread to a nearby trading centre and burnt several shops and a public service vehicle.