School dormitory catches fire on opening day

Form One students at Mabole Boys Secondary School in Butere, Kakamega County, had to return home after their dormitory was damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

This came a day after schools reopened for the second term following a one-week recess, as the Ministry of Education works to normalise the education calendar.

The dormitory that housed 187 boys reportedly caught fire at around 10pm on Tuesday as students were preparing to sleep after evening preps.

The building was constructed by the Butere NG-CDF to the tune of Sh5.3 million.

All property belonging to students, including mattresses, books and uniforms, was reduced to ashes. Students, teachers and staff failed to contain the raging fire.

They attempted to fight the fierce blaze with water and 12 fire extinguishers.

County firefighters arrived after the fire had caused great damage.

Butere sub-county education officer Joshua Ogola said no injuries were reported in the incident.

"All Form One students who [lived in] the affected dormitory have been released to go back home and come back on July 18, 2022. The rest of the school programme will go on as usual," said Mr Ogola.

Alternative accommodation

The school Board of Management, he said, had resolved to send the students back home as the school arranges alternative accommodation.

"It is unfortunate that the students lost all their property. We humbly request parents to arrange and give the boys new books, uniforms and mattresses so that they can return and join with their fellows to continue learning," he said.

Butere Deputy County Commissioner Mohamud Hassan said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the inferno.

A worker at the school, whom we are not naming as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said a bad electric connection ignited the fire.

"They had connected electricity cables to a new building with the intention of moving some students there. The cables are suspected to have come into contact, sparking the ignition," said the source.

Mr Hassan dismissed the speculation, urging the school community to remain patient as investigations go on.

Principal Benson Ogedi said order had been restored in the school and other students were in class.