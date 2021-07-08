Residents team up to protect Turbo, Nzoia forests from illegal loggers

Indigenous communities living in the Nzoia scheme in Likuyani sub-county have joined forces to protect the government forests of Turbo and Nzoia from destruction by illegal loggers.

The forests are under threat from a cartel of criminal loggers who invade them in the night and cause massive destruction.

Influential people operating timber yards around Eldoret are accused of using local youth to steal logs from the forests.

While the government has long struggled to contain the widespread illegal logging, Turbo forest in Kakamega County is under threat from criminal logging syndicates.

Forestry officers in the Western region have raised the alarm over the theft of trees from the forest and urged local communities to join together with security agents to contain the destruction and save their villages.

Nzoia Forest station manager Rickson Aluda. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Saddam Wekesa, an elder in Liuyani, condemned the logging exploitation by profiteers and mobilised the community to keep vigil.

“We want to know those people whose intention is to destroy our forest. On many occasions, locals have been suspected of stealing wood from the forest. But we have come together to ensure that no one enters the forest without express authority,” he said.

Local communities, he said, help the conservation of the forests by planting trees in annual campaigns.

Forestry officers have also allowed locals to graze their animals in the forests and cultivate low-growing crops like beans and vegetables to improve their livelihoods while at the same time maintaining the forests.

The Nzoia scheme is occupied by Maasai, Kalenjin and Luhya inhabitants, who are helping in safeguarding the forest.

Nzoia Forest manager Rickson Aluda said the community has helped in conserving and protecting the forest.

He said the forest is home to casuarina equisetifolia, yellowwood, croton megalocarpus, waterpear, foundation tree, lead tree, moringa, eucalyptus and fever tree species.

Nzoia Forest station sign board in Likuyani Kakamega county. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Assorted indigenous trees

The Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, he said, gives local communities the responsibility to conserve their forests, while the government helps in the technicalities of managing the trees.

“The collaboration between the community and forest officers has helped in arresting illegal loggers. Last week, we impounded a lorry left behind by loggers who escaped when they were confronted by officers and members of the community,” he said.

The lorry was loaded with several logs trimmed in 12-foot pieces, he said.

“We received a tip from the public that people were in the forest at around 2am and when our officers caught up with the loggers, they found them cutting down trees using improvised chain saws. But the loggers escaped after opening fire against the officers,” Mr Aluda said.

Mr Aluda said the 52,053-hectare Turbo forest has more than 1,000 hectares under assorted indigenous trees, while the remaining portion is covered by cypress, eucalyptus and pine trees.

“This year in April and May, we planted 77,549 seedlings to maintain and increase the forest cover,” he said.

“Cypress is the hot cake and remains the most targeted by the illegal loggers. Its demand in construction is high.”

A section of Nzoia Forest in Kakamega county. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Illegal logging is an old problem and forest officers are encouraging local communities to help reverse the trend.

Mr Aluda applauded locals for their interest in guarding the forest, urging them to remain vigilant on the chilling spate of deforestation as timber entrepreneurs advance across the region.

“We are happy that the local communities are mobilising to defend their forest. As officers, we will expedite the search for the illegal loggers and ensure they are brought to face the law,” he said.

Regional Forest Commander Harrison Afwata wants indigenous communities around the Nzoia forest to partner with the government and help in preserving the forest by working to reverse deforestation.

He referred to the Friday incident in which illegal loggers left behind their lorry after being confronted by police.

“Forest officers in collaboration with the police have launched a manhunt for the loggers. We have also launched stringent measures to safeguard the forest from the destructors,” he said.