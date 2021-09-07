Protesters burn lorry after driver kills student in accident

Likuyani protests

The lorry that protesters burnt in Likuyani, Kakamega County, following an accident in which a student died. 

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Residents of Likuyani in Kakamega County on Tuesday morning torched a lorry after its driver ran over and killed a primary school student and seriously injured her father.

