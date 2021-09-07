Protesters burn lorry after driver kills student in accident

Residents of Likuyani in Kakamega County on Tuesday morning torched a lorry after its driver ran over and killed a primary school student and seriously injured her father.

The lorry hit Boniface Kakai, 43, as he ferried his daughter to school on a bicycle.

The girl, identified as Cynthia Matasi of St Teresa Primary School, died at the scene of the accident at 7.30am on Kitale-Eldoret road in Chemororoch.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Ali said the lorry, registration KCL 872S, was being driven by one Joseph Gichuru Karanja, 38, and was loaded with building blocks.

At the time of accident, Mr Ali said, Kakai and the lorry driver were heading in the same direction, with the cyclist at the front.

“The lorry driver tried to overtake the cyclist but lost control and ran over him and his passenger,” he said, adding Kakai fractured his right leg and was taken to Matunda Sub-county Hospital.

During the protest, bodaboda operators barricaded the road and burnt the vehicle, prompting action by anti-riot police officers.

The wreckage of the bicycle and the lorry were towed to the Matunda Police Station yard for inspection while the body was taken to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Last week, riots erupted in Matunda, Likuyani, after a 17-year-old boy was killed by a speeding matatu.

The Form Two student of Matunda Secondary School was cycling to the institution when he was run over and killed at Furfural trading centre.