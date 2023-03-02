Protégé turned foe? The story of Oparanya and Barasa

The relationship between Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his predecessor Wycliffe Oparanya seems to be souring due to the absence of Azimio governors at the ongoing anti-government rallies by the opposition.

Mr Oparanya backed Mr Barasa to succeed him ahead of the ODM party nominations in 2022, to the disadvantage of his opponents who included then-Deputy Governor Philip Kutima. Mr Oparanya gave the former Ketraco CEO his full backing, which gave him victory.

However, now, Mr Barasa has told off his predecessor in a tiff over anti-government rallies organised by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga.

The Council of Governors’ Finance chairman has fired back at the ODM deputy party leader, saying all the 47 governors have a binding agreement to work with the government for the sake of development in their counties.

He said the equitable share from the National Treasury was not adequate for development projects in the devolved units as claimed by leaders supporting the ongoing Azimio rallies.

The top leadership of Azimio has raised concerns over a number of governors snubbing its rallies, sometimes even when they are the hosts.

Mr Oparanya has lifted the lid on the unease within the coalition and the county chiefs who are snubbing the rallies, calling on voters to deal with county chiefs who are undermining the coalition in the 2027 elections.

At least five governors have skipped the anti-government rallies organised by Mr Odinga in eight counties since January.

Vihiga’s Wilbur Ottichilo, George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Paul Otuoma (Busia), Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) and Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) skipped the anti-government rallies when they were hosted in their counties.

Mr Odinga announced that he does not recognise the legitimacy of President William Ruto’s administration on claims that he won in the August 9 elections but his victory was stolen. He warned his followers against flirting with and cohabiting with the government as his coalition prepares for mass protests to force President Ruto’s resignation.

Mr Oparanya has termed it the height of sabotage for governors elected under the Azimio coalition to give the rallies a wide berth, even when they are playing host.

He accused the governors of lacking firm decision making in their leadership, and only caring for their stomachs.

"I was a lawmaker for 10 years, I also became a governor for another 10 years and I delivered without going to State House. Governors have a county budget. Why should they be running to State House for development?" he wondered.

Speaking when he launched the distribution of subsidised farm inputs in Kakamega County, Mr Barasa dismissed claims by Mr Oparanya that governors can achieve development in their counties without aligning themselves with the national government.

He said the former governor developed the county because he worked closely with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and he should allow other elected leaders to do the same.

"Under the inter-governmental relationship policy, governors must work with the national government to promote development and good relationships. As for me, I will work with the government of President Ruto towards achieving key infrastructure development projects in Kakamega County,” he said.

He pointed out the Kakamega County Level Six flagship project initiated by Mr Oparanya, saying for its completion, the county must collaborate with the national government.

The shareable revenue from the National Treasury was not enough for robust development in the counties and the county chiefs have a responsibility to lobby from other sources.

Governors allied to Azimio coalition have reached out to their leaders supporting the country wide anti-government rallies and asked them to stop attacking the county chiefs who skip the meetings.

The governors said their responsibility was to serve the people who elected them and promote development in their counties as opposed to participating in campaigns, long after the elections.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who skipped the public rally at Kitale stadium last Sunday, was attacked by leaders who attended the rally. They accused him of abandoning the opposition.

Mr Natembeya was elected on the DAP-K party ticket, a key outfit in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Mr Natembeya responded: “I have put aside individual party politics and I have only one agenda of developing my county and upscaling the living standards of my people. I appeal to other elected leaders to concentrate on serving the electorate.”