Policemen arrested in Matungu over extortion

Two police constables from the Luanda Railways police post and a civilian have been arrested for allegedly engaging in extortion in Matungu sub-county.

The officers are reported to have been tracking down a suspect from Matungu who is alleged to have committed an offence in Luanda.

Their alleged accomplice led them to the home of the suspect in Matungu and was involved in negotiations on the amount of money the suspect was supposed to part with.

The officers are reported to have approached the suspect’s father and demanded to be paid Sh13,000 after they failed to find the target at home.

But the complainant could not raise the full amount and alerted detectives in Matungu, who arrested the constables and the civilian.

Matungu sub-county Deputy Police Commander George Omollo said the suspects were being questioned by DCI officers and were expected to record statements.

Sneaked to Matungu

He questioned why the two officers had sneaked to Matungu claiming they were investigating a matter without involving officers from the area

“We have two police constables in custody and a civilian who were arrested on Tuesday after they tried to obtain money from a complainant claiming they were investigating a matter. The officers are from the Luanda Railways police post,” Mr Omollo said.

Mr Omollo said the findings of the investigations will determine whether the three people will be charged.

“At the moment, our officers are still investigating the matter and recording statements from the officers and witnesses,” he said.