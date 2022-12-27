Police hunt for gang in fatal shooting of man at M-Pesa outlet

Detectives have launched a manhunt for a three-man-gang that shot dead a 23-year-old man at an M-Pesa outlet at Khayega market in Kakamega County on Monday night.

The gang is reported to have struck at 8pm as Kevin Orata (now deceased) and his employer were about to close the business for the day.

The M-Pesa outlet is located next to a busy petrol station at the market along the Kakamega-Kisumu highway.

Witnesses said the armed gang went kiosk on a motorbike and pretended they wanted to withdraw some money.

“They ordered Mr Orata and his employer to hand over the money and mobile phones at the kiosk. When he resisted, one of the suspects who had an AK 47 gun shot at Kevin, killing him on the spot,” said a witness.

Kakamega East Sub County police commander Mr Robert Makau said investigations had been launched.

He said unknown amount of cash was stolen from the shop before the suspects fled on the motorbike.

Mr Francis Wawire said his son had worked at the M-Pesa shop for close to seven months.

“We have been shocked by the death of my son. We received a phone call on Monday night informing us that my son had been shot dead in a robbery. We are yet to get the full details of what happened,” said Mr Wawire.

The robbery took place just a month after police arrested three suspects and recovered a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition at Khayega market.

The suspects, aged 20, 22 and 25 years were arrested in Mukumu village, Khayega location after a tip of from members of the public.

Detectives raided the home of the suspects and recovered the pistol and several other stolen properties.

Other items recovered from the house in which the suspects were living are three laptops, five smart phones, a Samsung smart television set, a chips deep frying machine, an LG Home Theatre system and a gas cooker.

The suspects were later arraigned on robbery charges.

The arrest of the suspects came shortly after 14 other suspects linked to brutal attacks and murders in Kakamega town in October this year.

Those murdered by the criminal gang include three night guards and a 5th year student at Masinde Muliro University.