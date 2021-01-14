Police hold two siblings over murder of their mother

Police in Kakamega are holding two siblings over the murder of their mother in Shisele, Ikolomani.

The body of the 65-year-old woman, a pastor and retired teacher, was found in a pool of blood in her house on Wednesday with a stab wound in her head.

Kakamega County Commander Hassan Barua did not divulge much information but he said investigation is ongoing.

Local administrator said that the two siblings, a university student and her stepbrother, who live with their mother, disappeared without reporting the incident.

The victim’s body was found at 5am by a herdsboy who works at the homestead.

When police arrested the woman’s daughter, while she was on her way to Nairobi, she said that she escaped after unknown people attacked their home at night. 

Her version of the incident raised more questions as investigators wondered why she did not report to police or call for help from neighbours.

The body of the victim, whose husband died in 2014, was taken to Kakamega General Hospital mortuary.

