Oparanya’s guard arrested after losing gun in bar brawl

A police constable attached to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been arrested after he lost his firearm during a fight at a bar in Matungu Sub County.

The officer is reported to have gone to a bar at Harambee market on Saturday night and was joined by friends who include a county government worker.

While in the bar, the officer is reported to have disagreed with one of the patrons, sparking off a confrontation.

His ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition was stolen in the melee.

Arraigned on Tuesday

Kakamega County Police Commander Mr Hassan Barua said the officer will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police officers from Mumias later recovered the stolen firearm and arrested a suspect who had wrapped it in a plastic bag and buried it in a shallow hole in a banana farm.

The suspect, aged 27, is an employee of the county government.

He is expected to be arraigned together with the police constable.

Earlier, police officers from Harambee police station had visited the suspect’s home and carried a search after the commotion at the bar but did not find the pistol.