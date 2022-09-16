Oparanya praised for triumphs as successor Barasa vows autonomy

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya has received accolades over his development record that led to the county being ranked among the best-performing.

Leaders who attended the inauguration of new Governor Fernandes Barasa on Thursday at Bukhungu stadium showered the former Council of Governors chairman with praises as he handed over the instruments of power to his successor.

“Out of the 47 counties, Kakamega has been the best-performing county in terms of development,” said Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

“I salute Mr Oparanya for laying the foundation stone and challenge Mr Barasa to emulate the same and take Kakamega to the next level.”

Mr Oparanya was first elected governor on March 4, 2013 and was reelected for his second and last term on August 8, 2017.

He prided himself on laying the foundations for the county when there were no structures or guidelines on what to do.

“I took over as the first steward of devolution without any guideline about what the county management was,” he said at Bukhungu stadium on Thursday.

“But my experience in the national government, where I served as the minister of Planning, assisted me to know what to do. Today, we are receiving accolades and visitors who come to learn and adopt our devolution move.”

Delayed disbursement

He highlighted delayed disbursements of funds from the National Treasury as a major setback for devolution.

“Money from the national government is given out [piecemeal]. This financial year, counties are yet to receive their allocation. This is derailing the development agenda in the devolved units,” he said.

He cited his administration’s achievements, including key flagship projects like the upgrading of Bukhungu stadium, building Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital and establishing Level Four hospitals across all sub-counties.

“I am happy that I leave the county in the safe hands of an equal leader who will steer the county to greater heights of admiration,” he said.

Mr Barasa and his deputy Ayub Savula promised to continue working closely with their predecessors so as to run the county effectively.

“I will work in consultation with Mr Oparanya and extend the same with President William Ruto for the good of the people of Kakamega. Our county will collaborate with the national government for more development,” Mr Savula said.

The former Lugari MP had said he would work closely with and support President Ruto, asking the Head of State not to disdain leaders who did not support his presidential bid.

Senator Boni Khalwale, elected under UDA, committed to support Mr Barasa and asked all elected leaders in Kakamega to work together to move the county forward.

He praised Mr Oparanya for his achievements in his 10-year tenure but cautioned Mr Barasa against being coerced by the former governor in the running of his government.

The warning came amid claims that Mr Oparanya was pushing to be given 30 per cent of the county leadership.

Mr Khalwale challenged the new governor to look for his own courage and stamp his authority.

Mr Barasa had assured residents that he would not operate in the shadow of Mr Oparanya, amid murmurs that he is a puppet of the former county chief.

The former Ketraco managing director said he brings to the county a wealth of experience he gained from the national government and dismissed claims that he was Mr Oparanya’s project brought in to conceal the ills committed under the previous administration.

“Having worked successfully in various positions in the national government, I don’t need someone to hold my hand to be able to deliver on my pledges to the residents,” he said.

“The new county government will be run with a lot of professionalism to move [the county] to the next level.”