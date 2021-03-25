Oparanya looks to community councils to turn around Kakamega

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya addresses journalists at Kakamega County headquarters on December 30, 2020.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Plans by the Kakamega County Government to empower residents by setting up 400 community councils to drive development at the grassroots have triggered excitement among residents.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.