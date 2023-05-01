No Labour Day celebrations in Western Kenya

Workers from counties in Western Region did not participate in Labour Day celebrations after union officials said there was no money to fund festivities.

There were no celebrations in Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma as workers stayed at home while others decided to spend the day on their farms weeding maize.

Trade union officials from the region said it was a sham for the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) to organise colourful celebrations for the national event in Nairobi while ignoring workers in the regions.

Mr Caleb Jumba, the first national chairman of the Kenya Building, Construction, Timber and Furniture Industries Employees Union (KBCTF&AIE), said the decision by top Cotu officials to close area offices had paralysed activities in the regions.

Also Read: Archbishop Kitonga throws jab at Raila in Labour Day prayer

"It is unfortunate that while Cotu national officials led by Secretary General Francis Atwoli are in Nairobi for the national celebrations, workers in the regions are at home watching the event on television while others are busy going about their daily activities," said Mr Jumba.

The union officials are calling on the Cotu leadership to decentralise its services to the region to effectively serve the workers.

They said Cotu headquarters had stopped sending money to the regions to mobilise workers and facilitate other preparations to make the celebrations a success.

"The last time we invited the governor of Kakamega to our celebrations, we couldn't serve him lunch because we didn't have money for the services. This was very embarrassing and the time has come for the Cotu national office to urgently look into the matter," said Mr Jumba, who was involved in coordinating the Labour Day celebrations in the Western region.

He said union officials in the region had decided not to participate in the sham celebrations by approaching employers to contribute some money to support the celebrations.

In the past, the management of Mumias Sugar Company was involved in funding workers' celebrations, but since the miller was beset with financial difficulties, other employers have shown little interest in contributing money to fund the celebrations.