Murunga widow, son join Matungu by-election race

Former Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga’s widow, Christabel Murunga, and her stepson, Eugene Ambwere, are among the 23 aspirants lined up for vetting by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the March 4 by-election.

Mother and son are running as independent candidates.

Constituency Returning Officer John Kirui said nomination forms are expected to be returned on January 18 for validation. The seat fell vacant following Murunga’s death on November 14.

On Thursday, IEBC directed all aspirants to put their documents in order before January 18 when they will be expected to present themselves for a two-day scrutiny. Independent candidates will need to be accompanied by their proposers and seconders.

Mr Kirui also directed the independent candidates to ensurethat they have not been members of any political party three months prior to the by-election.

He said seven aspirants have been nominated by political parties while 16 others picked the nomination forms to run as independent candidates.

“My intention is to complete the term that was left by my father. I understand a lot of ideas he had in mind for Matungu and I just want to fulfil them,” Mr Ambwere said.

The BBI spirit

Speaking after holding a meeting with the aspirants, Mr Kirui confirmed that Mr Peter Nabulindo had been picked as the ANC candidate, Mr David Were for ODM, Mr Charles Kasamani (United Democratic Party), Mr Alex Lanya (United Democratic Alliance), Mr Abel Mutimba (Ford-Kenya) and Mr Raphael Werimo (Jubilee).

However, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju announced that the ruling party will not take part in mini-polls following office-holders’ deaths because the party is constructively engaging other parties in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spirit.

Mr Werimo, who was warming up for the mini-election, promised to continue supporting Jubilee.

“I’d prepared myself for the duel, but since my party has withdrawn, I also withdrew my candidature. I’ll not, like other people, defect from my party or run as independent candidate,” he said.

Security agencies

Mr Kirui urged candidates to hold peaceful campaigns. “We’re working with other stakeholders, including the security agencies, to ensure the campaigns are conducted within the law,” he said.

Mumias Director of Criminal Investigations Robert Mureithi warned politicians against night campaigns.

This, he said, “will mean you are contravening the curfew imposed by the President, and this will land you in the soup.”

smakokha@ke.nationmedia.com