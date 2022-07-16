Mumias UDA aspirant seized by police in mistaken identity case

A UDA candidate in Kakamega County had a narrow escape on Thursday after police officers who were trailing a suspect in an unmarked vehicle pounced on him.

The detectives bundled Bilal Musa, who is running for the Mumias Central MCA seat, in their car as he waited to board a matatu to Mumias town.

But he managed to free himself and jump out of the boot as the vehicle slowed down while approaching a bump on the road.

Mumias Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Muoni said police officers who were tracking a suspect had mistaken the politician for the suspect.

The officers have since apologised to the politician, his family and supporters.

“Police officers were on patrol looking for a suspected criminal whose identity resembles that of the politician. They mistook the politician for the suspect and arrested him. We analysed the situation, explained and apologised to him and he understood what happened,” said Mr Muoni.

The police boss added: “A number of senior people have been following up on the matter but we have explained to them what happened and the issue has been settled.”

Mr Musa reported that his family was in distress following the Thursday afternoon incident.

He narrated that he was kidnapped by people who were unknown to him at Stage Maringo near Shibale shopping centre as he was waiting for a vehicle to take him to Mumias town.

“I was coming from my house at the Mumias Sugar estate and was waiting for a vehicle at the bus stage, when a black car approached where I was at high speed and screeched to a halt.

“Two men came out with firearms and shouted ndiyo huyu (here he is). They grabbed and threw me in the boot of their vehicle and started driving off at a very high speed,” narrated the UDA aspirant.

Mr Musa said he managed to raise alarm as he was being bundled into the vehicle’s boot.

As the vehicle slowed down while approaching a bump on the road, he managed kick the boot open and jumped out, sustaining bruises on his hands after he fell on the tarmack.

Boda boda riders who had witnessed the incident gave chase and tried to intercept the vehicle.

When the politician freed himself and jumped out of the boot, the vehicle sped away towards Mumias town.

Mr Musa reported the incident at the Mumias Police station and later sought treatment at the Jamia Medical Centre in Mumias town.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa confirmed that the police had explained what happened and settled the matter.

Mr Echesa, an aspirant for the Mumias West parliamentary seat, said they have accepted the apology from police.